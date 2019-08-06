EVERSANA opens offices in Singapore & Mumbai as Asia Pacific commercial business rapidly expands

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, the leading independent provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today announced the rapid expansion of its Asia Pacific business with the addition of two new offices in Singapore and Mumbai. The announcement comes as the company appoints a regional leadership team which will be based in Singapore to drive the company's growth and ensure client service.

EVERSANA offers a fully integrated and independent commercial services platform designed to solve patient support, distribution, field force, compliance and marketing challenges in the life science sector. As the Asia Pacific market grows, there is an increased need for global solution capabilities for companies headquartered in the area or aiming to expand in the region, as well as US and European headquartered companies looking to bring solutions to the APAC markets.

"China and Japan are now the second and third largest life sciences markets and are widely regarded as vital contributors to the future of precision medicine," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We recognize that a thriving global life science sector requires a commercial service platform that not only adds value at every stage of the product lifecycle, but also understands the unique business, regulatory and cultural intricacies of our global marketplace."

Worldwide, EVERSANA has more than 2,000 employees working from 25 locations, including offices in North America, Europe and Asia. EVERSANA plans to invest significant capital resources to build its regional footprint and support talent development. The company expects to open offices in Shanghai and Tokyo by the end of 2019.

"For ourselves and our customers, it's not just an economic opportunity, but rather a moral imperative to bring these life transforming therapies to patients located in this region," added Lang.

