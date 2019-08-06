sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,00 Euro		+0,02
+0,67 %
WKN: A0LGQR ISIN: GB00B1L8B624 Ticker-Symbol: IJIA 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EI GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,998
3,144
17:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EI GROUP PLC
EI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EI GROUP PLC3,00+0,67 %
FN Beta