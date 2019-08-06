Russia's First LEAP-1?-powered Neo Will Support the Carrier's Ambitious Growth and Fleet Renewal Plans

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the delivery of an Airbus A320neo aircraft to its new customer in Russia, Yekaterinburg-based Ural Airlines.

The aircraft is part of the lease agreement for a fleet of three A320neos, with two further jets slated for arrival through the end of 2019. The delivery also marks the introduction of the first CFM International LEAP-1?-powered A320neo to be operated in Russia.

"We warmly welcome Ural Airlines to our continually growing customer base in Russia," said Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation Head of Commercial Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "This first new generation aircraft to join Ural Airlines' fleet will well serve the ambitious growth and renewal plans of this leading Russian carrier."

The neo is expected to support the expansion plans of Ural Airlines' fleet and will be deployed on its growing flight network, with a planned increase in operations between Moscow's Domodedovo and Yekaterinburg's Koltsovo international airports and destinations throughout Europe and to China.

"We are very pleased and inspired about the start of our cooperation with CDB Aviation in terms of the program for the planned increase of Ural Airlines' fleet," commented Ural Airlines Head of PR Projects Olga Tushkova. "The delivery of the first Airbus A320neo equipped with the latest LEAP-1A engine is an outstanding event for our company that will allow us to increase the efficiency of our core business carriage of passengers."

Patrick Hannigan, CDB Aviation President and Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "We congratulate the Ural Airlines team on this significant delivery. We are thrilled to be making history once again, just merely a week following our introduction of the first A320neo in Africa with Air Seychelles, to bring this first LEAP-powered neo with our partner Ural Airlines to the CIS region."

About Ural Airlines

Ural Airlines is one of the largest rapidly developing Russian airlines. New Russian, CIS, and international destinations are added to the airline's route map every year. The airline's base airports are first-rate Russian aviation hubs Moscow (Domodedovo) and Ekaterinburg. In 2018, Ural Airlines carried 9,000,579 passengers. www.uralairlines.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005640/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero; +1 612 594 9844