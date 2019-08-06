Compensia: Jason Borrevik Announces Academic Scholarship Recipient

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Jason Borrevik is proud to announce the winner of the Jason Borrevik Scholarship Program. This opportunity was open to students studying law, business or economics at a post-secondary institution in Canada or the U.S.

The Jason Borrevik Scholarship Program was created to help students that are driven and motivated to help businesses succeed and awarded a scholarship of $1,000 USD to the successful recipient.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, applicants were asked to write an essay that included their reasons for choosing their program and demonstrated their passion and determination for their program. Applicants were also asked to include how they plan to positively impact society after graduation and explain how their program is important in today's society.

Jason Borrevik is a management consultant and principal at Compensia, a unique company that advises Boards of Directors and management teams on their compensation programs.

The opportunity was quite competitive, receiving many applicants from the U.S. and Canada.

"I feel that education is vital for personal and professional growth, which in turn leads to success," says Jason Borrevik. "I was happy to be able to help the successful applicant to achieve his academic goals."

Please visit https://jasonborrevikscholarships.com/ for potential future scholarship opportunities.

About Jason Borrevik

Jason Borrevik is a management consultant and principal at Compensia, a compensation consulting firm. Mr. Borrevik advises leading technology companies. He believes education is a vital factor for achieving long-term professional success. As a result, Mr. Borrevik is always looking to help those who strive to achieve their academic goals.

Compensia consults companies in the technology and life science sectors, and advises on strategies related to executive compensation, incentive compensation design and strategy, and Board of Directors compensation.

For more information, please contact:

Jason Borrevik

Principal at Compensia

apply@jasonborrevikscholarships.com

https://jasonborrevik.com/

