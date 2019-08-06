

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Former President Barack Obama has called on Americans to reject the language coming out of the mouths of US leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred.



Obama did not mention the name of President Donald Trump in a statement he issued in the wake of two weekend massacres, one of which was perpetrated by a white nationalist.



Although Trump did not utter a word supporting racism or against Hispanic immigration after the mass shootings that killed 32 people, his rhetoric targeting four progressive Democratic Congresswomen, asking them to go back to their countries of origin had evoked widespread criticism last month.



Obama has rarely criticized his successor since leaving the White House. But Monday's statement apparently contained a veiled criticism of Trump.



'We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don't look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people,' he said in a Twitter post.



'It's time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party, to say as much - clearly and unequivocally,' according to the former president.



Meanwhile, the Mayor of El Paso confirmed that on Wednesday, Trump will be visiting the southern border town in Texas, where 22 people were killed and 26 others injured when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart store last Saturday. Mayor Dee Margo said he is already getting angry emails and phone calls about Trump's visit but said he has an obligation to host the president in the wake of the tragedy.



Shooter Patrick Crusius is believed to have written a four-page racist, anti-immigrant 'manifesto' that reflects hatred towards Hispanic immigrants in the United States, police say.



