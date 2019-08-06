SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the strategies to better manage procurement in the food and beverage industry

Businesses in the food and beverage industry require a variety of ingredients and products. These products account for a significant percentage of expenses and create the need for businesses to find multiple sources to fulfill their requirements. Also, the process involves a large number of suppliers. Implementing procurement best practices can help companies to fulfill their requirements without impacting the bottom line.

At SpendEdge, we understand the importance of procurement for food and beverage companies. Therefore, we have highlighted a few important tips to manage procurement in the food and beverage industry.

Ways to Manage Procurement in the Food and Beverage Industry

A strong spend analysis program

Having a spend analysis program is imperative for companies to manage a large number of suppliers. It can provide in-depth insights into purchases made from multiple sources and identify spend areas. This can substantially improve the procurement process for food and beverage companies.

Regional regulations

Regulatory changes can impact the sourcing process and business operations. Therefore, companies need to be aware of different regulations in the food and beverage industry to comply with them. A robust procurement system can help companies streamline communication with multiple suppliers and address regulatory changes effectively.

Group purchasing

Group purchasing allows companies to combine their orders and take advantage of incentives and bulk discounts. This not only helps companies attain better savings but also streamlines procurement by providing insights into suppliers and tactics. Group purchasing is especially beneficial for smaller companies that need a relatively small quantity of a particular item.

