Food Processing Suppliers Association: PROCESS EXPO Announces Student and Young Professional Opportunities

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / The QUAD, a student-oriented section of the PROCESS EXPO exhibit hall will feature information on the FPSA Job Board, an AMSA e-Poster Exhibition, the meeting point for student tours, and much more. This student opportunity will be taking place at this year's PROCESS EXPO, October 8-11, 2019, at Chicago's McCormick Place.

"The Student Ambassador program is new this year, and will offer students free admission into PROCESS EXPO, and the education seminars," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "The QUAD is a great opportunity for students to earn volunteer hours, network and engage, and benefit from free education sessions."

Show Must-Sees, include:

Career Roundtables : On Friday, October 11, the Young Professionals Group is hosting a "speed networking" career roundtable session which is an opportunity to meet with industry professionals who are open to sharing their experiences regarding entering the food and beverage industry including the good, the bad, and the ugly! This is a time for students to talk one-on-one with professionals who were once in their shoes and to gain knowledge they won't get in the classroom. Click here to register.

Mock Interviews : The Young Professionals Group will be hosting 30-minute slots Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9 for students and new professionals to practice interviewing for their next job. Participants will gain insights on commonly asked interview questions, receive feedback on strengths and weaknesses, and boost confidence for futures careers in the industry!

Food for Thought Sessions : Elite food and beverage professionals will share their story of various aspects of the industry. These 15-minute inspirational talks will follow with an informal Meet-Up where students can continue discussions with the speakers and other industry professionals. Speakers include Ken Hagedorn, FPSA and Foundation Board of Director member, Patrick McGady, Vice-Chair of the FPSA Pet Food Council, and Steve Radke, Vice-Chair of the FPSA Prepared Foods Council.

AMSA e-Poster Exhibition : The top three winners of the 2019 American Meat Science Association's (AMSA) Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) student e-Poster competition will present their work in the QUAD. The winners representing the undergraduate, masters, and PhD categories earned a cash award of $2,000 for travel and lodging at this year's PROCESS EXPO.

FPSA Job Board : From the warehouse floor to the corporate office, careers in the food processing supplier industry offer competitive salaries and opportunities to hone and grow attendees' skills. To view the job board, click here.

Student Tours : Learn how to make the most of the show with strategies on how to navigate the floor and what not to miss. Hear about the show highlights, meet ambassadors, and take a brief tour with several pre-planned stops with exhibitors who are eager to meet and welcome the next generation. To learn more about welcoming tours, click here.

Production Lines : PROCESS EXPO suppliers are working together to run live demonstrations with full working production lines for bakery, dairy and meat. These demonstrations will occur several times a day throughout the show. Go beyond the textbook and see how different pieces of equipment can work with connecting components. To view all activities in the exhibit hall, click here.

Network with the Best in Business: Students are welcome to attend all networking events! Talk to experienced professionals in the industry about different job functions and opportunities. Events run throughout the show, including receptions, private meetings, one-on-one time with suppliers, exchanges in the education sessions, and mingling with possible new mentors and employers during contests and demonstrations on the show floor. View networking opportunities here.

Student Basics to understand before attending:

Student Ambassador : Want to earn volunteer hours? This volunteer program allows students to expose themselves to the food and beverage world while gaining valuable experience. Volunteering also comes with free admission to the expo, free education sessions, networking opportunities, lunch voucher and a t-shirt. To apply, click here.

Travel Tips : Pre-register, stay at a hotel close to McCormick Place, download the app, look into parking passes, view bus schedules, map out the trade show floor, wear comfortable shoes, and bring multiple resumes and a pen.

Make the Most of the Experience : Build connections, stay competitive, discover changes in the industry, and explore demonstrations.

First Timer? Maximize time spent at the show, visit hot spots on the show floor and start networking. Join us at one of the four welcoming orientations in South Hall Lobby! Check the Tour Schedule.

Schedule: No trip to PROCESS EXPO is complete without a full itinerary. View the Schedule-at-a-Glance

Attendance at the Production Line demonstrations is free of charge with PROCESS EXPO registration. To register or for more information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Eliza Wetherill at eliza@fpsa.org or (720) 552-1494.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

For further information, Contact:

Andy Drennan

Senior Vice President, FPSA

703-663-1201

adrennan@fpsa.org

or

Amy Riemer

Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Food Processing Suppliers Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554816/PROCESS-EXPO-Announces-Student-and-Young-Professional-Opportunities