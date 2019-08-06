

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Louisiana has become the first state in the South to dispense medical marijuana products after GB Sciences Louisiana Tuesday announced that its medical cannabis products, developed in partnership with LSU AgCenter's Therapeutic Cannabis Program, are available for sale to qualified patients in the state's nine licensed pharmacies.



This is the first time that qualified patients have legal cannabis medicine available under Louisiana law. The launch of cannabis products in Louisiana comes four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis.



'This is a watershed moment for our company and the State of Louisiana, reflecting many years of research and development by GB Sciences into the cannabis plant's biopharmaceutical applications,' said John Davis, President of GB Sciences Louisiana. 'For the first time, medical cannabis patients in Louisiana have access to safe, tested products with formulations designed to improve their health and wellbeing.'



The first products from GB Sciences Louisiana are sublingual tinctures sold in 30ml bottles. Patients with qualifying medical conditions must obtain a recommendation for therapeutic cannabis from a certified physician, and recommendations must be filled at one of the state's nine licensed pharmacies.



The state of Louisiana joins more than 30 other states that allow medical marijuana in some form. Although marijuana is banned at the federal level, a congressional amendment blocks the Justice Department from interfering with states' medical marijuana programs.



