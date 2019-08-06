XTRA Bitcoin, Inc: XTRA Submits FINRA Action Notification

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Progress report update for $TCEL and $XTRA (OTC PINK:TCEL).

Situation: OTC Markets will not accept filings to bring current (remove STOP sign) until Name Change Notification has been processed by FINRA.

Status: Today, XTRA Bitcoin Inc submitted the Issuer Company Related Action Notification to FINRA with documentation of all actions taken to date by Therapy Cells, Inc (TCEL), including the new Directors and Officers, Plan of Merger with XTRA Bitcoin Inc and Articles of Correction that canceled R/S, Articles of Amendment re Name Change from Therapy Cells, Inc. to XTRA Bitcoin Inc, Updated principal address, Change of Registered Agent, etc, along with a Trading Symbol change request. When reviewed and distributed by FINRA, XTRA Bitcoin Inc is ready to bring filings current to remove STOP sign.

Clarifications: To avoid speculation regarding 400,000,000 common shares reserved for Note Holders as reported in 1 QTR 2015 filings with OTC, great news is that those shares have already been converted years ago before merger and are already reflected in the float as shown on OTC Markets. There will be no dilution as those reserved shares no longer exist. Also, the TCEL shares to be issued to the minority stockholders of old XTRA Bitcoin Inc belong to dedicated holders investing for the long term growth potential of bitcoin mining.

Management is working diligently, step by step, to build our bitcoin mining business and shareholder value. Good times are coming!

