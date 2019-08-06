Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Announces Digital Banking IQ

Intelligent Engagement Solutions That Make Banks and Businesses Smarter

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that help make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the launch of its Digital Banking IQ Intelligent Engagement suite, which empowers banks to engage intelligently with customers, deliver a unified digital experience, and acquire, deepen and grow profitable relationships.



Bottomline's Digital Banking IQ delivers a comprehensive set of integrated solutions, including payments and cash management, payment fraud and risk management, account opening and onboarding, and relationship development, as well as a standards-based Open Banking API platform that enables innovation and collaboration. The integrated intelligent engagement suite provides a unified view of data and customer relationships, augmented by machine learning and artificial intelligence, delivering actionable insights that make banks and businesses smarter.

"With the launch of Digital Banking IQ, we are building on our market-leading banking, payments and cash management solutions to enable financial institutions to win the digital battle for primary ownership of the customer relationship," said Norm DeLuca, Managing Director, Banking Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. "Commercial banking customers are frustrated by unnecessary complexity, fragmentation and friction, and they value a partner that can provide a seamless, unified digital experience and has a rich understanding of their needs and interests. In an increasingly open and competitive marketplace, smart banks can win with integrated solutions that enable them to engage intelligently with customers and deepen and grow long-term relationships."

The Digital Banking IQ suite drives deeper customer engagement, making banks and their customers smarter, by leveraging Bottomline's expansive capabilities, including award-winning user-experience design, a rich heritage of delivering world-class business payments and cash management solutions to banks and businesses around the globe, and a team of software development, data science and banking solutions professionals dedicated to customer success.

"Our partnership with Bottomline allows us to offer our Commercial and Business Banking clients a more seamless, unified digital experience through accessOPTIMA, our digital banking platform," said Michael Cummins, head of Treasury Solutions at Citizens Bank. "Our goal is to continue to provide clients access to the latest tools and technology to help them simplify their cash management activities with automation, speed, security and flexibility - Digital Banking IQ will help us do that as new offerings become available on the platform."

"In 2017, Regions turned to Bottomline Technologies to develop iTreasury, a superior online banking experience that helps our corporate and commercial clients manage their business accounts seamlessly," said Marc Mullins, Executive Vice President and Head of Treasury Management, Regions. "We are excited to provide additional capabilities to make banking easier for our clients through the enhanced platform."

