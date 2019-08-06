

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday, failing to retain early gains, as worries about U.S.-China trade war and its likely impact on global growth continued to weigh on sentiment.



Bargain hunting pushed up stock prices early on in the session, but lack of support at higher levels dragged the markets down as the session progressed. The early uptick was also due to the yuan stabilising to hold above 7 per dollar after the People's Bank of China set the midpoint for the Chinese currency at a stronger than expected level.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.47%. Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.72%, Germany's DAX ended lower by 0.78% and France's CAC 40 edged down 0.13%, while Switzerland's SMI slid 0.47%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine ended weak.



Denmark, Norway, Russia and Turkey moved higher, while Finland ended flat.



In the British market, Rolls-Royce Holdings shares declined nearly 7% after reporting a pretax loss of 791 million pounds for the half-year ended 30 June 2019.



NMC Health shed about 6%. Centrica, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, United Utilities and Intercontinental lost 2 to 3%.



RBS, Ferguson, Hikma Pharma, St. James Place, Just Eat and ITV ended stronger by 1 to 1.7%.



In Germany, Linde shed 3.2%. Deutsche Bank, Fresenius and SAP lost 2 to 2.4%. BMW, Daimler and Vonovia also declined sharply.



On the other hand, Wirecard and Beiersdorf gained 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Deutsche Post and RWE both ended higer by about 2.2%.



In the French market, Technip declined more than 3% and ArcelorMittal ended down by about 2%. Thales, Publicis Groupe, Safran, Carrefour and Total were among the other notable losers.



Meanwhile, Vivendi rallied nearly 4% after the company said it has entered into preliminary negotiations with Tencent Holdings Limited regarding a stake in Universal Music Group.



Louis Vuitton advanced by about 2%, while Renault, Bouygues, Capgemini and Saint Gobain gained 1 to 1.7%.



In economic news, Germany's factory orders rebounded at a faster than expected pace in June, data from Destatis showed Tuesday. The data said factory orders grew 2.5% month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 2% drop in May. The pace of growth also exceeded the expected rate of 0.5%. Meanwhile, domestic orders decreased 1% in June.



On a yearly basis, factory orders declined 3.6% in June but much slower than the 8.4% decrease seen in May and the expected fall of 5.3%.



Further, data showed that manufacturing turnover decreased 0.1% on month in June after easing 1.3% in May.



Survey data from IHS Markit revealed Germany's construction activity declined for the first time in nine months in July, with the construction purchasing managers' index falling to 49.5 in the month, from 50.0 in June.



Separate survey from IHS Markit showed that the Eurozone construction PMI fell marginally to 50.6 from 50.8 in June.



France's construction PMI rose to 52.4 from 51.8 in the previous month, rising at the fastest pace in seven months, while Italy's construction PMI contracted to 49.8 in July from 50.7 in the prior month.



