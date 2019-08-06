Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - Dunnedin Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DVI) (FSE: 5DD) (OTC: OCPFF) has started its 2019 exploration program at its MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern Central British Columbia. The large, 78.5 square kilometer, 100% owned project has never been explored as single project with modern methods. In preparation for upcoming drilling, the company has mobilized field crews to the property for mapping, sampling and prospecting work.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO, stated: "These are pivotal times at Dunnedin as we embark on programs to advance our copper gold assets, starting with this inaugural program at MPD, followed by work at Trapper and Mohave later in 2019. MPD has many attributes that could drive significant returns for our shareholders, not least its location just off the highways 5A and 97C and proximity to infrastructure in an established mining area in Southern British Columbia. We are also excited about the project's large footprint and its promising historic exploration results, which clearly show the potential for a major copper-gold porphyry system."

The recently consolidated MPD Project land package is ideally positioned in the Quesnel Trough, a producing copper-gold porphyry belt, that hosts several world-class mines. The project's Nicola Belt geology has many similar characteristics to nearby alkalic porphyry systems at the Copper Mountain Mine to the south, and New Gold's New Afton Mine to the north.

In preparation for drilling at MPD, work has commenced to survey previous drill holes and trench sites, tie-in historic exploration data, prospect new areas of interest and confirm access for proposed drill sites. As part of this work, historic surface trenches from 1980 and earlier are being resampled by hand-trenching to substantiate mineralization and determine geological geochemical controls within key target areas. In addition, soil geochemical surveys are being carried out to augment and in-fill geochemical anomalies identified in historic surveys, with results for this preliminary work to be reported in August as received.

Historic work has identified numerous copper showings across a large, 10 square kilometer area at MPD. Copper and gold mineralization on the property extends from surface, with early historic drilling rarely testing below 200 metres vertical depth. Several historic holes that exceeded 200 metres indicate significant depth and size potential for porphyry related mineralization.

Large untested copper and gold-in-soil anomalies equally represent new near-term drill targets for 2019. Dunnedin has applied for a multi-year area-based Exploration Permit with the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources requesting authorizations allowing up to 18 drill pads and up to 10 mechanical trenching sites in 2019 and 2020.

Dunnedin is advancing other copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA, including the Trapper copper-gold porphyry project in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, and the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project near the world-class Bagdad mine in Arizona.

The company's advanced-stage Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets.

