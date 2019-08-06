

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved up for a third successive session as worries about global growth due to an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions forced investors to stay away from riskier assets such as stocks and pick up the safe haven asset.



A somewhat steady dollar, however, limited the yellow metal's gains.



The dollar index, which was a bit subdued to start with and faltered a little before noon after a modest uptick, recovered in early afternoon trades and was last seen moving around 97.68, up 0.16% from previous close.



Gold futures for December ended up $7.70, or 0.5%, at $1,484.20 an ounce.



On Monday, gold futures for December ended at $1,476.50 an ounce, gaining $19.00, or 1.3%.



Silver futures for September ended up $0.052, or 0.3%, at $16.445 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.5575 per pound, gaining $0.0135, or about 0.5% for the session.



The Chinese central bank fixed its currency at a level higher than expected and this probably indicated a sign of softening in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. The bank's move comes a day after the yuan fell below 7 and hits its lowest level in about 11 years.



The sharp fall in the value of the Chinese currency on Monday further fueled speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



After refusing to do so several times in the past, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin officially declared China a currency manipulator on Monday.



The Treasury Department said Mnuchin will subsequently engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions.



Trump claimed in a tweet this morning that massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates.



'We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!' he added.



