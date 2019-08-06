Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack explores AMA study into efficacy of chiropractic care

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Chiropractor Scott Zack takes a closer look at a recent American Medical Association open access study into chiropractic care and its effect on low back pain.

Demonstrated to combat pain and disability, and to improve function, a recent JAMA Network Open study has also revealed chiropractic care to reduce patients' need for pain medication, while also reporting a significantly higher level of satisfaction than those who receive so-called usual care. An established chiropractor from West Bloomfield, located within the Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan, Dr. Scott Zack takes a closer look at the study, published in the American Medical Association's monthly open-access medical journal.

The study in question was first published in JAMA Network Open. JAMA Network Open is a monthly open-access medical journal published by the American Medical Association. The American Medical Association, first founded in 1847 and later incorporated in 1897, is the largest association of physicians in the United States.

"A study completed last year by the American Medical Association's JAMA Network Open remains among the most recent and important studies into chiropractic care and its effect, in particular, on low back pain," explains Dr. Scott Zack.

JAMA Network Open's researchers gathered 750 active-duty military personnel for the study, each of whom had complained of recent back pain. "Half were assigned to receive medication and physical therapy," Michigan-based Scott Zack explains, "or what the medical profession would call 'usual care.'"

So-called usual care, he says, also typically includes what's known as self-care. "'Self-care' is any instructed activity carried out by a patient in order to take care, in this instance, of their physical health," Dr. Zack reveals.

The other half of those assigned to the study were provided with up to 12 chiropractic treatments. "After only six weeks of treatment, those who were assigned to receive chiropractic care reported less pain, less disability, and improved function," reveals Scott Zack, "according to the JAMA Network Open study."

Those who had received chiropractic care further expressed a much-reduced need for pain medication. "They also reported a significantly higher level of satisfaction with their care," adds Dr. Scott Zack. With low back pain costing up to $200 billion each year in the U.S. in-for example-care costs and missed work, it's also a leading cause of disability around the world, according to the chiropractor.

"Especially in light of the current opioid crisis," says Scott Zack, "we desperately need effective, safe, and non-drug alternatives to treat pain across the board, and, in particular, low back pain."

The American Medical Association and JAMA Network Open study, he says, suggests that chiropractic care is the obvious choice.

Harvard Medical School's Harvard Health Publishing also recently weighed in on the JAMA Network Open study. The study, they say, lends support for chiropractic care to treat low back pain. Harvard Health Publishing also highlighted that while chiropractic treatments aren't free, it's fortunate that insurance coverage for chiropractic care is now becoming increasingly more common in the United States.

"I look forward to further studies," Dr. Scott Zack adds, wrapping up, "including studies featuring those with long-term or long-lasting back pain, older patients, and a mix of pain types, such as pain caused by a pinched nerve, muscle spasms, and so on."

