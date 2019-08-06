WebSafety, Inc. Removes Red Stop Sign from OTCMarkets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS WIRE / August 6, 2019 / WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets:WBSI) is pleased to announce that it has begun to provide public disclosure and financial statements to the OTCMarkets. This information has allowed WebSafety, Inc. to have the "Red Stop Sign" removed from the OTCMarkets. WebSafety's listing is now shown with a "Yield" sign designated as Pink limited information. WebSafety will continue to provide additional information to the public and its shareholders.

About WebSafety:

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS operating systems. The WebSafety App allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety App monitors downloaded apps, SMS, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

