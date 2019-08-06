

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday. The major averages fluctuated after an early upward move but maintained a positive bias throughout the session.



The major averages finished the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 311.78 points or 1.2 percent to 26,029.52, the Nasdaq soared 107.23 points or 1.4 percent to 7,833.27 and the S&P 500 surged up 37.03 points or 1.3 percent to 2,881.77.



The strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after the major averages ended Monday's trading at their lowest closing levels in two months.



News the People's Bank of China set the midpoint for the Chinese currency at a stronger than expected level also helped ease investor jitters.



A recent drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueled speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



After refusing to do so several times in the past, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin officially declared China a currency manipulator on Monday.



The Treasury Department said Mnuchin will subsequently engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions.



In a tweet this morning seemingly aimed at calming the markets, Trump claimed, 'Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!'



'We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!' he added.



Sector News



Telecom stocks showed a significant move to the upside after falling sharply over the past few sessions, with the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index jumping by 2 percent after ending Monday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over two months.



Significant strength also emerged among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The index bounced off a two-month closing low.



Software, healthcare, retail and utilities stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Meanwhile, energy stocks bucked the uptrend, as the price of crude oil showed another steep drop amid concerns about the outlook for global energy demand.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific climbed off their worst levels but still closed notably lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.6 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries closed roughly flat after recovering from an early pullback. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 1.739 percent.



Looking Ahead



Amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front, earnings news may attract attention on Wednesday, with entertainment giant Disney (DIS) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



CVS Health (CVS), Office Depot ODP), and Wendy's (WEN) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX