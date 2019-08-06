

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $28.87 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $35.53 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $535.2 million from $558.1 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $535.2 Mln vs. $558.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $560 - $566 Mln



