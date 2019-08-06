

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $24.99 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $43.37 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.57 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $1.92 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:



