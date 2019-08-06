

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) reported a negative net result of 5.9 million euros for the second-quarter compared to a negative net result of 23.5 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 0.19 euros compared to a loss of 0.76 euros. EBIT was negative at 5.7 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 24.1 million euros.



Second-quarter Group revenues increased to 34.7 million euros from 8.1 million euros, a year ago. The company said the increase was mainly driven by the milestone payment of 22 million euros from GSK due to the start of the clinical phase 3 program with otilimab. Revenues also included an estimate of royalties on net sales of Tremfya of 7.1 million euros.



For 2019, MorphoSys continues to project revenues in the range 65 million euros to 72 million euros, and a negative EBIT in a range of 105 million euros to 115 million euros.



Separately, MorphoSys said a letter of intent to Submit Marketing Authorization Application for Tafasitamab was submitted by the company to EMA in early July. The company plans to complete the MAA submission by mid-2020.



