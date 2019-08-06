

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $138 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $51 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $40 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.3% to $667 million from $816 million last year.



Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $40 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $667 Mln vs. $816 Mln last year.



