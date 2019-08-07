KYC Technology Inc.: KYC Technology Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / KYC Technology Inc. ("KYC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual meeting of shareholders held at the Annual General Meeting on July 26, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to receive the audited financial statements of the company for the financial year ended June 30, 2018 was approved

The resolution to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year as identified in the Information Circular dated June 26, 2019 was approved as follows.

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Mark Wettreich 2,446,478 100% 30 0.00% Peter Wanner 2,446,478 100% 30 0.00% David Lonsdale 2,446,478 100% 30 0.00% Gaurav Singh 2,446,478 100% 30 0.00% Alex Wettreich 2,446,478 100% 30 0.00%

The resolution to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as Auditors of the Corporation and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved.

The resolution to re-approve the stock option plan of the Company as identified in the Information Circular dated June 26, 2019 was approved.

The resolution to transact such other or further business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof, was approved.

Separately, and subsequent to the meeting, on August 6, 2019 Mark Wettreich resigned as a director, Chairman, CEO, and President of the company, and Alex Wettreich resigned as a director of the company. Current KYC director David Lonsdale has been appointed as the new Chairman, CEO, and President of the company.

About KYC Technology

KYC is a Canadian reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta. For more information please see the Company's profile on www.sedar.com or contact David Lonsdale at (647) 931 9768

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of KYC Technology Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses of KYC Technology Inc. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because KYC Technology Inc can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and KYC Technology Inc disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

