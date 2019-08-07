

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqua America Inc. (WTR) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $54.90 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $66.59 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aqua America Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.82 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $218.89 million from $211.86 million last year.



Aqua America Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $66.82 Mln. vs. $66.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q2): $218.89 Mln vs. $211.86 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX