Jacob's Creek Launches 'Bring Your Australian'

New platform for Australia's #1 wine brand connects consumers around the world with what they love most about Australia

BAROSSA VALLEY, Australia, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JACOB'S CREEK has unveiled its latest global Masterbrand platform, 'Bring Your Australian' at its pop-up restaurant on Bennelong Point, overlooking Sydney Harbour and the Opera House.

Championing a more contemporary, globally relevant Australian spirit, the platform is supported with a striking new identity, and a fresh colour palette inspired by modern Australia. The 'Bring Your Australian' platform is the start of a new era for the brand, bringing all its wines under a single Masterbrand identity.

The platform was brought to life at the launch event with three Australian storytellers sharing how their spirit and where they came from had shaped their lives. Chef Louis Tikaram spoke about his rise to culinary fame in Los Angeles with his restaurant EP & LP, and provided the menu for the evening. Adventurer Justin Jones shared his tales of conquering the wild, whilst five-time ARIA winner Katie Noonan serenaded the event with her dulcet voice.

In research for the platform, consumers told the brand that Australians are envied for their life-loving spirit. 'Bring Your Australian' asks consumers to embrace Australian contemporary behaviours and beliefs, no matter where they are in the world and that JACOB's CREEK is a brand that is built upon the values demonstrated in our heritage, traditions, products and culture.

Derek Oliver, Global Marketing Director said, "'Bring Your Australian' is about connecting consumers around the world with what they love most about Australia - its people, spirit and love of life, and we are inviting them to join in this way of life with JACOB'S CREEK.

When consumers bring a bottle of JACOB'S CREEK to share, they are bringing more than a wine, they are bringing the warm, generous, life-loving attitude that is inherently Australian but can be experienced by anyone."

Dan Swincer, JACOB'S CREEK Chief Winemaker said, "As Chief Winemaker, I guide the style and quality of every bottle of JACOB'S CREEK wine that is created. That's approximately 1.7 million glasses of wine enjoyed daily across the world. It's always humbling to think that what you work on each day is enjoyed by so many people around the globe.

It is one of the reasons that JACOB'S CREEK has always delivered exceptional quality for every consumer, at every occasion and every price point across the world. It's always a proud moment when our wines win wine show awards, and we're proud to have represented Australian winemaking by winning over 8,000 accolades in the past 40 years."

The new platform is a rally cry for wine lovers across the world to 'share their inner Australian' and enjoy JACOB'S CREEK and will unite the brands marketing across its 80 markets.

You can view the new TVC for JACOB'S CREEK 'Bring Your Australian'here.

About Jacob's Creek

Jacob's Creek is one of Australia's leading global wine brands, offering quality wines with great varietal expression. The brand was first launched in 1976 and is named after the place where Johann Gramp planted his first vines on the banks of Jacob's Creek in 1847. In doing so, Johann founded the Gramp & Sons business and a history of winemaking innovation that dates back over 170 years. The wines are crafted with great care, with consumers' tastes at the forefront of the winemakers' mind. Having earned over 8,000 medals at wine shows across the brand's portfolio over the last 30 years, Jacob's Creek wines are trusted by consumers for their genuine quality.

www.jacobscreek.com Jacob's Creek and Bring Your Australian is a trademark of Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd. Enjoy Jacob's Creek wines responsibly.

@jacobscreekau

jacobscreek bringyouraustralian

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957440/Jacobs_Creek_Bring_Your_Australian_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957441/Jacobs_Creek_Bring_Your_Australian_2.jpg