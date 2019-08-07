Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank: Net profit of EUR391m in the first half of 2019 07-Aug-2019 / 07:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - *Continued growth: a net 232,000 new private customers gained in Germany in H1, Assets under Control up by EUR32bn to EUR413bn; 11,400 corporate clients gained since 2016 * - *Customer business profiting from growth initiatives, but underlying revenues down overall year-on-year at EUR4.3bn (H1 2018: EUR4.4bn) due to lower fair value result* - *Operating expenses including compulsory contributions reduced to EUR3.5bn (H1 2018: EUR3.6bn)* - *Risk result mainly due to single cases in Q2 and lower write-backs of provisions in H1 at minus EUR256m (H1 2018: minus EUR160m) - NPL ratio at a low 0.8% (H1 2018: 0.9%)* - *Lower operating profit of EUR542m (H1 2018: EUR689m) reflects fair value result and risk result * - *Run-off segment ACR dissolved as of 1 July following successful portfolio run-down * - *CET 1 ratio at 12.9% (end of March 2019: 12.7%)* In the first half of 2019, Commerzbank continued growth in customers and assets. In a very challenging environment, the Bank increased its net interest income by 9% thanks to the additional business in the core segments and generated higher underlying revenues in the customer business. Here, the contributions of new customers again played an important role in mitigating the headwind from negative interest rates, tight margins, and regulatory requirements. However, the progress in the customer business was contrasted by a significantly lower fair value result in the Corporate Clients segment, especially in the second quarter. This led to lower revenues overall. In addition, the drag from the risk result was higher due to single cases in the second quarter and lower write-backs of provisions in the first half of the year. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was a low 0.8% (H1 2018: 0.9%). Operating costs have been reduced by 4% through active cost management and more selective strategic investments in growth and digitalisation. In addition to the continued growth in customers and assets, two other strategic milestones were reached. The run-off segment Asset & Capital Recovery (ACR) was dissolved with effect from 1 July 2019 thanks to the successful run-down of the non-strategic portfolios over the last few years. And the transformation of the headquarter has taken an important step forward. Since 1 July, IT and product areas have been working closely together under the name 'Campus 2.0'. 'We are continuing on our growth path and are making significant progress in our customer business. Despite all the successes we have made, challenges continue to increase for the industry and for us,' said Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank. 'This might require further investments. And this is exactly what we are examining and assessing in our current strategy process.' *Group* *revenues* came to EUR4,285 million in the first half of 2019 (H1 2018: EUR4,395 million). Also adjusted for one-off effects revenues stood at EUR4,285 million, which was below the previous year (H1 2018: EUR4,376 million). This development was primarily due to the marked drop in the fair value result mainly in the Corporate Clients segment which was adversely affected by valuation effects and the lack of contributions from legacy portfolios. Progress in customer business was reflected in net interest income which was increased thanks to continued loan growth and lower funding costs. Revenues for the second quarter amounted to EUR2,129 million (Q2 2018: EUR2,178 million). Adjusted for one-off effects, they stood at EUR2,095 million (Q2 2018: EUR2,160 million). *Operating expenses* including compulsory contributions were reduced in the first half of 2019 and amounted to EUR3,487 million (H1 2018: EUR3,576 million). This development is based on operating costs which were reduced to EUR3,150 million (H1 2018: EUR3,274 million; Q2 2019: EUR1,581 million; Q2 2018: EUR1,636 million). This was mainly due to the prioritisation of strategic investments. Meanwhile, compulsory contributions rose again by almost 12% compared to the first half of 2018 to EUR337 million (H1 2018: EUR302 million). The figure for the second quarter was EUR72 million (Q2 2018: EUR58 million). The *risk result* was in line with expectations in the first half of the year and stood at minus EUR256 million (H1 2018: minus EUR160 million). The increase is attributable in particular to the second quarter which accounted for minus EUR178 million of this (Q2 2018: minus EUR82 million). The higher figures are due to single cases in the second quarter and lower write-backs of loan loss provisions in the first half of the year. Overall, the Bank's risk profile remains very healthy with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 0.8%. This reflects the Bank's prudent lending standards and the resilient but generally weaker German economy. In total, the Bank generated an *operating profit* of EUR542 million in the first six months (H1 2018: EUR659 million), including EUR298 million in the second quarter (Q2 2018: EUR401 million). Also in the second quarter, operating profit benefited from progress in the customer business and higher net interest income. Overall, the decrease was mainly due to the low fair value result and the higher risk result. The pre-tax profit came to EUR542 million (H1 2018: EUR689 million) in the first half of 2019. This was also impacted by the lower pre-tax profit for the discontinued business area Equity Markets & Commodities (EMC), which was around EUR30 million down on the previous year. Correspondingly, the *net result *attributable to Commerzbank shareholders stood at EUR391 million (H1 2018: EUR533 million). While the tax burden in the first quarter was comparatively high, the second quarter benefited from exceptionally low tax expenses of EUR20 million. In the second quarter, the net result stood at EUR271 million (Q2 2018: EUR272 million). *Earnings per share* came in at EUR0.31 in the first half (H1 2018: EUR0.43). The *net return on tangible equity* remained unchanged at 4.3% in the second quarter (Q2 2018: 4.3%). *Common Equity Tier 1 ratio rises to 12.9%* The Bank strengthened its capital position despite continued growth in the second quarter. The *Common Equity Tier 1 ratio *(CET 1) rose to 12.9% at the end of June (end of March 2019: 12.7%). The ratio already includes a dividend accrual in line with the pay-out ratio for 2018. At the beginning of July 2019, the Bank also successfully optimised its capital structure and further strengthened its total capital with the issue of its inaugural additional tier 1 bond with a volume of US$1 billion. *Risk-weighted assets (RWA) *were almost unchanged in the second quarter at EUR187 billion (end of March 2019: EUR185 billion). Risk-weighted assets for credit risks also remained at the same level as in the first quarter of 2019 despite increased lending volumes in the core business. This was mainly due to RWA management and lower currency effects. The *leverage ratio* still stood at a comfortable 4.5% at the end of June (end of March 2019: 4.5%). *Total assets* came to EUR518 billion (end of June 2018: EUR488 billion). 'In the second quarter, we were able to further strengthen our common equity ratio as business growth continued. This means that we are well prepared for the expected regulatory burdens like TRIM,' said Stephan Engels, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank. 'At the beginning of July, we also optimised our capital structure and further strengthened our total capital by issuing our first AT 1 bond which was significantly oversubscribed.' *Development of the segments* The *Private and Small Business Customers* (PSBC) segment continued its growth in Germany and gained a net 232,000 new customers overall in the first half of the year (H1 2018: 145,000). In the second quarter, 108,000 net new customers joined the Bank. The segment therefore remained on track in terms of customer growth. The new customers provided additional business. Assets under Control in Germany rose by a further EUR32 billion in the first half of the year (increase in Q2 2019: EUR11 billion) to EUR413 billion (end of 2018: EUR381 billion). Hence, assets have risen by EUR77 billion since the end of 2016 and were therefore above the target of more than EUR400 billion for 2020. The loan book now amounts to over EUR100 billion. This forms a good basis for a further increase in net interest income. The portfolio volume in the mortgage lending business rose by a further EUR3.0 billion in the first half of 2019 (Q2: EUR1.6 billion) to EUR78.1 billion. Following its continued growth, the segment increased its net interest income by more than 7% in the first six months of 2019 and thus compensated the sustained margin pressure. Revenues after adjustment for exceptional items improved slightly to EUR2,464 million (H1: EUR2,436 million). In the second quarter, underlying revenues rose year-on-year to EUR1,244 million (Q2 2018: EUR1,225 million). Furthermore, the segment made progress on the cost side in the first half of the year despite higher compulsory contributions. The operating costs were reduced by EUR56 million to EUR1,743 million (H1 2018: EUR1,800 million). This more than compensated for the increase in compulsory contributions. The risk result improved slightly in the first half of the year to minus EUR100 million (H1 2018: minus EUR115 million), underlining the healthy risk profile. In sum, the segment improved its operating profit by 4.1% to EUR392 million (H1 2018: EUR377 million). The second quarter contributed EUR239 million (Q2 2018: EUR174 million) to this. The *Corporate Clients* segment gained additional new corporate clients in

