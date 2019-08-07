

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, Wednesday reported that its net profit for the half year grew 17.1 percent to 164.9 million euros.



EBITDA, the Group's operating result, for the period rose by 10.9 percent to 511.5 million euros.



In accordance with IFRIC 12, revenues for the first half increased by 5.2 percent to 1.513 billion euros, partly attributable to higher revenues from ground transportation services and infrastructure charges as well as increased retail and parking revenues.



In addition, the Group confirmed its outlook for the full year. It continues to expect EBITDA in the range of 1.160 billion - 1.195 billion euros and consolidated earnings in the range of 420 million - 460 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX