

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the second quarter slightly declined to 271 million euros from the prior year's 272 million euros. But, earnings per share were 0.22 euros, unchanged from last year.



Revenues for the second quarter were 2.129 billion euros, compared to 2.178 billion euros in the previous year. Adjusted for one-off effects, revenues stood at 2.095 billion euros, compared to 2.160 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the Bank said it will continue its growth strategy in 2019 and expects higher underlying revenues than in the previous year.



The Bank expects a slight year-on-year increase in consolidated net income for the 2019 financial year, although the target has become significantly more ambitious given the earnings development in the first half of the year, the noticeable worsening of the macroeconomic situation, and the increasingly uncertain geopolitical situation.



