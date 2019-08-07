

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that it's EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 35.8 percent from the year-ago period to 184.1 million euros.



Quarterly revenues increased 37.4 percent to 643.0 million euros from 467.9 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



The Management Board of Wirecard AG raised its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2019 to between 765 million euros and 815 million euros from the prior range of 760 million euros to 810 million euros.



In addition, Wirecard raised its Vision 2020 outlook. The company now expects a transaction volume higher than 230 billion euros. On a consolidated revenue level, more than 3.2 billion euros are expected with an unchanged corridor of the EBITDA margin and an unchanged FCF conversion.



