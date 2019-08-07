

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) said its first-half results were in line with the company's planning. E.ON AG reaffirmed its forecast for the 2019 financial year. The company reaffirmed its dividend proposal of 46 cents per share for the 2019 financial year.



For the first-half, adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income were below strong prior-year figures. Adjusted EBIT decreased by 12 percent, to roughly 1.7 billion euros from roughly 1.9 billion euros. Adjusted net income fell by 16 percent, to 0.9 billion euros from 1.1 billion euros.



First-half sales rose by about 5 percent year on year, to 16.1 billion euros from 15.4 billion euros.



CFO Marc Spieker said. 'The market in Great Britain is currently particularly challenging. But here we have already responded to the demanding environment with attractive new products and clear cost management.'



The planned transaction with RWE is right on schedule. The preparations for the takeover of innogy are moving forward as planned. E.ON said it is confident that the transaction can be closed in September.



For 2019, the company continues to expect adjusted EBIT to be between 2.9 billion euros and 3.1 billion euros, and adjusted net income to be between 1.4 billion euros and 1.6 billion euros.



