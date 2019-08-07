

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European markets look headed for a cautious start on Wednesday, amid lingering worries about global growth due to U.S.-China trade tensions. Weak industrial output data from Germany is likely to weigh as well.



Weak U.S. futures may also hurt sentiment. On Tuesday, stocks rallied on Wall Street, due largely to bargain hunting after opening the week on a highly negative note.



Most of the markets across Europe settled notably lower on Tuesday, extending losses posted a session earlier.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.47%. Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.72%, Germany's DAX ended lower by 0.78% and France's CAC 40 edged down 0.13%, while Switzerland's SMI slid 0.47%.



Earnings reports and other corporate news, in addition to data on Germany's industrial output, are likely to set the trend for the markets.



According to the data released by Destatis, Germany's industrial output fell by a larger than expected 1.5% in June 2019, over the previous month.



Economists had forecast industrial production to fall 0.5% on month, reversing a 0.3% rise in May.



France's foreign trade data is due out at 2.45 am ET.



At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Hungary are due. The Czech retail sales are expected to rise 1.3% annually in June, slower than the 2.3% rise in May.



Also due at 3.00 am ET is a report on wholesale price figures from Austria.



At 3.30 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to rise 4.4% in three months to July compared to an increase of 5.7% in three months to June.



