Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER AND CONTINUE TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS WITHIN CONSTRUCTION

Stockholm, Sweden, August 7, 2019 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received an order from a new customer within the construction industry, Arden Engineering in the US. The order size is SEK 375,000.

"Visual collaboration is a better way to align and engage teams. The ease of use of Hoylu's products has proven to resonate with the AEC industry and this recent order is another example. A great user experience is necessary to manage the transition from analog to digital and achieve productivity gains." said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Hoylu's software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

