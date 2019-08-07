

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax attributable to equity holders increased to 1.05 billion pounds from 942 million pounds. The Group noted that profit before tax benefitted from a net positive investment variance during the period. Basic earnings per share was 14.74 pence, up 13% from previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 14.21 pence compared to 12.39 pence. Operating profit was 1.00 billion pounds, up 11% from previous year.



The Board of Legal & General Group has declared an interim dividend of 4.93 pence per share.



