

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. (ULE.L) reported that its IFRS profit before tax for the six months to 30 June 2019 increased to 37.9 million pounds from 20.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the company for the quarter rose to 30.71 million pounds or 43.3 pence per share from 15.18 million pounds or 20.0 pence per share last year.



Underlying earnings per share increased 16.4% to 52.5 pence from the prior year's 45.1 pence, reflecting the increase in profit and reduced number of shares in issue compared to the prior period.



Revenue grew by 10.4% to 387.1 million pounds from last year. It represented organic growth of 8.3%, reflecting improved conditions in US market.



