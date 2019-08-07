

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax increased to 74.6 million pounds from 67.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 16.8 pence compared to 15.4 pence. Group operating profit increased 11.4% to 75.6 million pounds, up 12.5% in reported rates.



First-half revenue increased to 820.5 million pounds from 751.6 million pounds, previous year.



Kelvin Stagg, CFO, said: 'PageGroup delivered an increase of 9.5% in gross profit and 11.4% in operating profit in the first half of 2019, with fee earner productivity increasing 2.2% and the Group's conversion rate rising from 17.0% to 17.4%. This reflects our continued focus on productivity and conversion.'



The Board has announced an interim dividend of 4.30 pence per share, an increase of 4.9% over last year. Also, the Board announced a special dividend of 12.73 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX