Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in July 2019

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 28.2 billion in July. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 34.6 billion. The surplus in July is largely due to the Riksbank, as planned, repaying loans in foreign currency corresponding to SEK 22.8 billion to the Debt Office.



The primary balance was SEK 6.7 billion lower than calculated. The main explanation is that tax income were approximately SEK 6 billion lower than forecast, mainly due to higher payments from the tax account than expected.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.1 billion lower than calculated.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.8 billion higher than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of July 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 98.7 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 074 billion at the end of July.

The outcome for August 2019 will be published on 6 September at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Tord Arvidsson, Analyst +46 (0)8 613 47 53

Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01







Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome July Forecast July Deviation July Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -28 221 -34 603 6 382 5 691 -98 709 Primary balance3 -432 -7 130 6 698 4 374 -76 246 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -28 446 -27 319 -1 127 1 015 -43 458 Interest payments on central government debt 657 -154 811 302 20 995 - Interest on loans in SEK 447 -131 578 935 16 335 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -20 -35 15 -14 -433 - Realised currency gains and losses 230 12 218 -619 5 092 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2019). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Attachment