Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.08.2019 | 09:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in July 2019

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 28.2 billion in July. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 34.6 billion. The surplus in July is largely due to the Riksbank, as planned, repaying loans in foreign currency corresponding to SEK 22.8 billion to the Debt Office.

The primary balance was SEK 6.7 billion lower than calculated. The main explanation is that tax income were approximately SEK 6 billion lower than forecast, mainly due to higher payments from the tax account than expected.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.1 billion lower than calculated.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.8 billion higher than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of July 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 98.7 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 074 billion at the end of July.

The outcome for August 2019 will be published on 6 September at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Tord Arvidsson, Analyst +46 (0)8 613 47 53
Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01



Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million)
Outcome JulyForecast JulyDeviation JulyAcc. Dev2Outcome 12-month
Net borrowing requirement -28 221-34 6036 3825 691-98 709
Primary balance3-432-7 1306 6984 374-76 246
Net lending to agencies etc.4-28 446-27 319-1 1271 015-43 458
Interest payments on central government debt657-15481130220 995
- Interest on loans in SEK447-13157893516 335
- Interest on loans in foreign currency-20-3515-14-433
- Realised currency gains and losses23012218-6195 092
1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign.
2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2019).
3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income.
4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes
both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net
lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the
Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Attachment

  • Sweden's Central Government Debt July 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c25c1162-7fa1-4a1c-badb-178c38cf81de)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta