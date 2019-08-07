

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to shareholders of the company for the first quarter of 2019 was 140.2 billion yen, or $1.30 billion, compared to net income of 1.02 trillion yen in the year-ago period. Loss per share was 264.99 yen, compared to earnings of 1,560.25 yen in the previous year quarter.



Operating income for the quarter was 7.8 billion yen, up from 0.7 billion yen in the same period last year.



Net sales for the quarter decreased to 813.2 billion yen, or $7.53 billion, from 842.3 billion yen in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal year 2019, the company maintained its outlook for operating income of 140.0 billion yen, and net sales of 3.40 trillion yen.



