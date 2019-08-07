

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest pace in five months in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



Inflation slowed to 2.1 percent in July from 2.4 percent in June. The latest inflation rate was the lowest since February, when it was 1.9 percent.



The consumer price index was mostly affected by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed half of the total increase, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in July, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX