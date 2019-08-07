RingCentral UK Ltd., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), today announced an agreement with Fujitsu to provide enterprises across EMEA with cloud communications and contact centre solutions for enhanced mobility, workforce productivity, and customer engagement.

The agreement supports Fujitsu's strategy of building a strong ecosystem of partners across its Digital Workplace portfolio, adding productivity tools to enhance Fujitsu's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering. This helps organizations to transform workplaces and to improve employee engagement.

Fujitsu will offer RingCentral Officeand RingCentral Contact Centreas part of Fujitsu Digital Workplace solutions. The agreement between RingCentral and Fujitsu will cover Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

"The cloud has changed the workplace and how people work forever. Employees want to be more autonomous, entrepreneurial, and free from the constraints of traditional working hours. To attract the best talent and unlock its creativity, businesses must create a compelling employee experience that enables and supports their expectations," said Annette McInnes, head of employee experience at Fujitsu. "We're committed to delivering industry-leading workplace solutions to our customers, and we're proud to be associated with RingCentral."

Marty Piombo, VP of strategic partnerships at RingCentral said, "The benefits of cloud communications to the enterprise are clear-from employee productivity to customer engagement. We're honoured to work with Fujitsu, a leader in Europe for digital workplace services, and support their strategy to deliver additional benefits to enterprises and their employees."

For additional information, please visit fujitsu.com and ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together,from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. That is the promise of Work as One. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact centre solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customise business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Contact Centre, Work as One, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005068/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

Mariana Kosturos

RingCentral

650-562-6545

mariana.kosturos@ringcentral.com