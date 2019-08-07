Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor First to Market with Automotive Grade Configurable Mixed-Signal ICs. Unique GreenPAK customizable technology enhances design flexibility and scalability for driving the automotive future

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced its first-to-market Configurable Mixed-Signal IC (CMIC) for the automotive industry, the SLG46620-A.

In today's advanced automotive market, manufacturers are required to implement the latest safety, comfort and self-driving features which demand an ever-growing number of Integrated Circuits (ICs). Current solutions aimed at supporting these functions are limited by discrete implementations and standard ICs, requiring a large bill of materials to support.

The highly versatile SLG46620-A addresses these challenges by bringing Dialog's GreenPAK platform to the automotive space, providing lower project costs, an accelerated time to market and unified development flows. This CMIC, along with other members of the GreenPAK family, replace dozens of components in automotive applications to optimize flexibility, footprint and BOM reduction.

Each automotive grade GreenPAK base die part can be programmed to implement multiple AEC-Q100 qualified ICs, with functionality including power sequencing, voltage monitoring, system reset, LED control, frequency detection, sensor interfacing and more. Every custom, factory-programmed IC is issued its own unique part number, top marking, automotive grade datasheet and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP). In production, the customer's unique GreenPAK configuration will be factory programmed and tested to ensure it meets its functional specification to automotive reliability levels.

The CMICs give OEMs the ability to create flexible base platforms that are easily customized at no additional cost to the designer. The scalable nature of Dialog's automotive GreenPAK portfolio allows customers to choose the CMIC that best fits their needs and budget.

"Automotive electronics designers will benefit greatly from the flexibility and low latency that the SLG46620-A CMIC device offers," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President Automotive Business Segment of Dialog Semiconductor. "Because GreenPAK products quickly and efficiently process asynchronous inputs, the SLG46620-A is ideal for implementing functional safety features. This is just the first device in a family of CMIC Automotive products that Dialog will deliver to this exciting, evolving market."

For more information on the SLG46620-A, please visit SLG46620-A.

