

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended gains after a positive start Wednesday morning, rebounding from losses in previous sessions, as investors shrugged off disappointing industrial output data and went in for some bargain hunting.



The market also reacted positively to news about Chemical groups Bayer and Lanxess agreeing to sell Currenta to the Australian firm Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros.



The benchmark DAX was up 145.50 points or 1.26%, at 11,713.46.



On Tuesday, the index ended lower by 0.78%, after suffering a loss of 1.8% a session earlier.



Shares of Bayer AG rose more than 6% and those of Lanxess were up more than 3%.



SAP gained about 2.3%. Adidas, RWE, Infineon, Linde, Muench. Rueckvers, Continental, Vonovia and BASF were up 1 to 2%.



In the midcap section, Morphosys climbed up 7.2% after raising its full-year guidance.



MTU Aero, CTS Eventim, Scout24, Sartorius, Siemens Healthineers and Alstria gained 2 to 2.5%.



On the other hand, Commerzbank tumbled more than 5% after the bank said that its goal of increasing its profit this is year is looking increasingly 'ambitious' after revenue fell for a fourth straight quarter. The bank also set aside more money for soured loans.



On the economic front, data released by Destatis showed Germany's industrial output fell by a larger than expected 1.5% in June 2019, over the previous month.



Economists had forecast industrial production to fall 0.5% on month, reversing a 0.3% rise in May.



Excluding energy and construction, production fell 1.8%. Energy production was down by 1.6%, while construction output increased 0.3%.



Year-on-year, industrial production declined at a faster pace of 5.2% after easing 4.4% a month ago. Economists had forecast 3.1% decrease.



