Newest WSO2 Open Banking Release Helps Banks Speed PSD2 RTS Compliance

WSO2 Open Banking now supports RTS requirements around eIDAS, strong customer authentication, and fraud detection; complies with Europe and UK API standards

Mountain View, CA, Aug. 07, 2019, WSO2 adds significant new security features aimed at facilitating PSD2 RTS compliance:



Support for electronic IDentification, Authentication and trust Services (eIDAS) to ensure secure electronic transactions

Strong customer authentication (SCA) for electronic payment transactions

Rule-based fraud detection and dashboards for monitoring fraudulent transactions

Additionally, WSO2 Open Banking now supports new versions of the two most widely used API standards for PSD2 compliance: NextGenPSD2 API 1.3 from the Berlin Group standards initiative and Open Banking UK API 3.1.1. Both standards mandate how Accounts, Payments, and Confirmation of Funds requests are handled.



WSO2 will also host a webinar to discuss how banks conducting business in Europe and the UK can accelerate architecting their RTS compliance and keep pace with evolving open banking requirements. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Visithttps://wso2.com/library/webinars/2019/08/wso2-open-banking-support-for-global-open-api-standardsto learn more.



"Through WSO2 Open Banking, we have been empowering financial firms to clear the hurdles of open banking compliance quickly and then extend the new API-centric platform to create new data-driven services for strengthening customer engagement, generating new revenue streams, and accelerating growth," said WSO2 President and COO Shevan Goonetilleke. "The newest release builds on this commitment with new functionality for rapidly complying with the PSD2 RTS deadline and updated API standards for Europe and the UK, as well as enhancing the analysis and management of the APIs at the heart of open banking initiatives."



Accelerating Compliance with WSO2 Open Banking

WSO2 Open Banking is purpose-built to align technology infrastructure and domain expertise with regulatory needs to fully address the technology requirements for open banking compliance. It includes comprehensive API management functionality with the proven ability to handle billions of API calls daily, robust identity and access management, which features access to WSO2 Update for continuous delivery of bug fixes, security updates, and performance enhancements, along with WSO2 Support for 24x7 support. To learn more, visit https://wso2.com/solutions/financial/open-banking.



