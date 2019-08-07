snapIoT, in Collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute Announces Key Milestones Achieved in Maternal Health Research Study

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / snapIoT, the fastest-growing "Platform as a Service" provider of mobile-connected self-service solutions for digital and mobile clinical trials, announced today their collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute on a study for pregnant women. The POWERMOM clinical study successfully launched in late spring and is enrolling pregnant women across the United States. The study aims to improve understanding of factors associated with a healthy pregnancy.

Clinical research studies routinely exclude expectant mothers. This means that other patient populations are continuing to evolve, whereas expectant mothers are underserved. This is a critical study, one that can help shift the tides of serving underserved patient populations. POWERMOM is a research app that collects self-reported survey data and sensor data to give pregnancy researchers an inside look into the life of pregnant women when they are not in their obstetrician's office. The snapClinical platform is the technology stack that is the driving force behind POWERMOM's connected mHealth study. snapIoT worked with Scripps Research Translational Institute to develop and implement a native app for android, iOS, and a web-based version for other devices.

"We have enjoyed working with the world-class team at Scripps Research," said Isaac Eteminan, CEO of snapIoT. "We were able to deploy a fully customized solution with no programming or engineering teams. This speaks to the power of our platform and the importance of the "drag" and "drop" feature. With other solution providers, you would have needed a team for each platform. (android, iOS, web, wearables) The snapClinical platform is the future for clinical trials. It's technology as it should be."

Maternal health data from the study participants is collected directly from the app along with biometric data from wearables, such as activity trackers and smartwatches and sent securely to the snapClinical platform where clinicians can monitor results in real-time. The study is currently tracking measurements of an expectant mother's physical activity, heart rate, sleep, and blood pressure.

"We are currently incorporating various sensors into the study, which will allow us to collect frequent and more detailed health data from each participant," said Jennifer Radin, Ph.D., an epidemiologist and digital medicine expert at Scripps Research who is leading the project. "This data will enable us to start filling in the knowledge gaps that currently exist in understanding what factors contribute to healthy pregnancies for all women."

About snapIoT

Based in San Diego, California, with offices in Europe, snapIoT is the fastest-growing "Platform as a Service" provider of mobile-connected self-service platform solutions for clinical trials. SnapIoT's senior leadership comes from the chipset division of Qualcomm, where they specialized in Core Embedded IP/LTE Multimedia Systems. They have delivered projects across many patient populations around the globe. Building on this experience, snapIoT has designed and implemented self-service mClinical IoT solutions for CROs and pharmaceutical companies. For more information and to request a free user experience, visit http://www.snapiot.com.

