

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks opened on a firm note Wednesday morning and edged further up in positive territory, despite data showing the country's trade deficit to have widened in June.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose to 5,307.10, gaining 72.45 points, or about 1.4%. On Tuesday, the index edged down by about 0.13%.



The CAC 40 lost 1.19% and 0.13%, on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.



Essilor, Atos, Airbus Group, Vinci, Louis Vuitton, Hermes Internationa, Technip, Thales, Accor and STMicroElectronics gained 2 to 2.7%.



Safran, Dassault Systemes, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, L'Oreal, Legrand, Sodexo, Renault, Peugeot, Air Liquide, Capgemini and Michelin were also notably higher.



According to preliminary data from the French Customs, France's merchandise trade deficit widened in June after narrowing in the previous two months, amid a slump in exports.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 5.18 billion in June, up from EUR 3.27 billion in May. Trade deficit was forecast to rise to EUR 4.11 billion.



Exports were down 4.9% year-on-year in June, after having risen 4.3% in May. Imports dropped by 0.6% in June.



Year-on-year, France's exports grew 5.8% in June. Imports rose 2.1%.



In the second quarter, exports edged up 0.1%, after a 0.6% increase in the first three months of the year. Imports dropped 0.2%, marking the first fall since the March quarter of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX