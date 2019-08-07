

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $42.20 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $37.72 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $200.33 million from $178.20 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $42.20 Mln. vs. $37.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $200.33 Mln vs. $178.20 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX