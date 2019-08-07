The global dental burs marketis expected to reach USD 192 million by 2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The high cost of dental burs and other associated costs is defined as one of the major challenges that will restrict market growth.

Technavio researchers, however, project the growing number of dental schools and dentists in developed countries as a key factor that will drive market growth. Developed countries such as Germany, France, Japan and the US are witnessing an increase in the number of dental practitioners due to the rise in the number of dental institutions and the growing prevalence of dental conditions. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report published in November 2018, the number of dental practitioners in developed countries is increasing. Therefore, with such an increase in dental institutions, the global dental burs market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global dental burs market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing number of dental shows and conferences as one of the key emerging trends in the global dental burs market:

Global dental burs market: Growing number of dental shows and conferences

There has been a global increase in expenditure by companies and government and non-government institutions to promote awareness about oral health For instance, in October 2018, the Annual World Dental Show by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) was held in India. The dental show showcased all aspects of the dental business world under one roof. The World Dental Show is also a trade and knowledge-sharing platform that helps in showcasing latest technologies, dentistry techniques, and cutting-edge research to meet the growing demands of the ever-evolving world of dental science. Therefore, the global dental burs market can expect to experience accelerated growth due to such shows and conferences.

"The growing prevalence of dental conditions and improved healthcare infrastructure in developed countries such as Canada, the US, and emerging counties such as Mexico create growth opportunities for vendors. Countries such as the US and Canada offer quality healthcare facilities and are involved in further improving their healthcare facilities, including dental care clinics and spaces. This will boost the overall growth of dental burs market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global dental burs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dental burs market by product (diamond and carbide, and steel dental burs) and geographical regions (North America, ROW, Europe, Asia).

The diamond and carbide segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly 80% of the market and is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The North American region led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 33% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2019-2023.

