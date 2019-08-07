Burgeoning Demand for Belt Scales Sparked by Growing Opportunities Across F&B Industry, Details Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a stern look at the global belt scales market, Fact.MR has published a new study titled "Belt Scales Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027", which consciously highlights the growth trends noticed across the target market. The advancements in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) that are enabling end-users to proficiently manage conveyor belt scale systems is seen as a major driving factor. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced sensors in conveyor systems is permitting end-user industries to distantly monitor the operations of different components of conveyor belt scales systems. This report serves as a useful data source for readers and investors who are keen to gather in-depth knowledge associated to market trends, opportunity assessment, key success factors, supply chain, cost structure, market size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y growth comparison.

According to research findings, the belt scale market is expected to acquire a value close to US$ 970 million in 2019, experiencing growth surpassing 3%. This steady growth across the belt scale market is expected to be driven by a mixture of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors such as rising demand for bulk material management for increased production. The scope of this smart research study focuses on providing information distributed on the basis of idler type, end-use industry, weighing capacity and regional bifurcation.

Future Opportunities across F&B Industry Luring Belt Scales Manufacturers

Surging demand for food products is likely to sustain in the foreseeable future since the global population is burgeoning tremendously. Therefore, with a purpose to capitalize on the rising demand for food products at the global scale, F&B companies are shifting their focus on decreasing their products' time to market by leveraging conveyor belt scale systems for weighing, bulk handling and packaging. Moreover, the expansion of industry-specific conveyor systems is accompanying the adoption of belt scale systems across the F&B industry. For example, Chlorino, a manufacturer specialized in the production of conveyor belts, publicized the launch of food-grade metal detectable belts that are bacteria resistant and can identify metal pieces which are three-times smaller as compared to other metal-detectable belts.

Demand for Multi Idler Belt Scale Systems to Retain Top Spot

Based on this research report, multi idler belt scale systems related to dual idlers, triple idlers, and quad idlers are gaining enhanced application preference due to their improved accuracy. It is imperative to know that, multi idler belt scale systems make use of additional load cells for accurate weighing of materials.

Multi idler belt scale systems are being highly adopted across applications that require accurate weight sampling of products or use exceptionally fast conveyor systems. Moreover, multi idler belt scale systems provide the same accuracy when incorporated in harmony with variable conveyor systems in stationary conveyors, portable conveyors and feeders. Fact.MR discourses these factors being crucial in motivating the demand for multi idler belt scale systems across end-user industries, with this particular segment likely to capture 83% market share in 2019.

Competitive Landscape

This section functions in an elaborative manner to talk about the leading players functioning in the global belt scale market. Some of the prime manufacturers mentioned in the report are Covey Weigh LLC, Tecnetics Industries, Inc., Thayer Scales Inc., Saimo Technology Pty Ltd, Siemens AG, and Yamato Weighing & Information Technology, Rice Lake Weighing System, Merrick Industries, FLSmidth & Co A/S and Schenck Process.

