Heated Jacket Market Worth $293.24 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 22.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heated jacket market size is expected to reach USD 293.24 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 22.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Heated clothing not only prevents body heat from escaping but it also produces heat to keep the body warm in cold weather. Rise in disposable income and spending on smart clothing is also projected to bode well for the product demand in near future.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of power rating, the 5 volt to 7.4 volt generated the highest revenue in 2018

Asia Pacific has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years on account of rising demand for innovative gadgets

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Heated Jacket Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End User (Men, Women), By Power Rating (Upto 5 Volt, 5 to 7.4 Volt, 7.4 to 20 Volt), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/heated-jacket-market

Rising demand for heated jackets from sports enthusiasts and consumers engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing or snowboarding, biking, and mountaineering among others is anticipated to drive the market. They help cutting down on the number of layers of clothes required underneath and provide more free body movement required, especially during outdoor activities. Various military bodies also use these products during combats and patrolling in extreme cold weather conditions.

North America was the largest regional market for heated jacket in 2018. North America faces extreme winter conditions with heavy snowfall and cool breeze. Normal clothing is not enough to protect the body from such situations, thereby driving sales of heated apparels in the region.

In terms of end user, men held the largest market share of around 56.00% in 2018. Increasing number of bikers, mountaineers, and adventure sports enthusiasts is propelling the growth of the segment. High average spending and engagement in outdoor activities is anticipated to propel the demand from this end user segment. The women end user segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. Increasing participation of women for international adventure sports is anticipated to bode well for the product demand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global heated jacket market on the basis of end user, power rating, and region:

Heated Jacket End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Men



Women

Heated Jacket Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Upto 5 Volt



5 to 7.4 Volt



7.4 to 20 Volt

Heated Jacket Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Russia



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

