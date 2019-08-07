

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth rose unexpectedly in June, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 6.2 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.7 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a 1.3 percent rise.



Sales of non-food goods gained 9.4 percent annually in June and those of automotive fuels of specialized stores and food beverages and tobacco rose by 4.0 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.7 percent in June.



