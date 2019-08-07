

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed in June after rising in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed 4.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 6.3 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 6.0 percent rise. In April, production was 6.2 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production declined 1.4 percent annually in June, after a 9.1 rise in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.8 percent in June, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX