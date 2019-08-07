

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria wholesale prices declined for the second straight month in July, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



Wholesale prices fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.7 percent decline in June. In May, inflation was 1.1 percent.



Prices for scraps and residual materials declined the most by 16.6 percent annually in July and there was a 9.7 percent rise in prices of live animals.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 0.4 percent in July, after a 1.6 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX