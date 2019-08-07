

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks moved higher Wednesday morning, although the banking sector exhibited weakness after a few big European banks reported weak results and warned of tough times in forthcoming quarters.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 60 points, or 0.82%, to 7,231.69.



On Tuesday, the index shed 0.72% after having plunged as much as 2.47% on Monday.



In the currency market, the pound sterling was down almost a quarter of a cent against the US currency at US$1.2147.



Among the gainers, Fresnillo surged up 6.4%. Flutter Entertainment and Intertek rose 3.7% and 3%, respectively.



Rentokil, Phoenix, Scottish Mortgage, Relx, EasyJet, Carnival and Ferguson gained 2 to 3%.



Barratt Developments, Halma, Persimmon, Berkeley, Ashtead Group, Coca-Cola, JustEat, Smith & Nephew, Aviva and Tui also moved up sharply.



Among the losers, Rolls-Royce Holdings declined more than 8%. Standard Life and Spirax Sarco Engines tumbled 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively.



Hargreaves Lansdown, Glencore, Centrica, DS Smith and Morrison Supermarket were also notably lower.



On the economic front, UK house prices decreased for the second straight month in July, figures from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



House prices fell unexpectedly by 0.2% month-on-month in July, after falling 0.4% in June. This was the second consecutive drop in prices. Economists had forecast a 0.3% rise.



In the three months to July, house prices were 4.1% higher than in the same three months a year earlier. This was the lowest since March, when prices gained 2.6%. Prices were expected to grow 4.4%.



July's annual increase of 4.1% comes against the backdrop of relatively low growth in the corresponding period in 2018, which has had an impact on year-on-year comparisons.



It's worth remembering that while economic uncertainty continues to weigh on the market, the overall trend actually remains one of comparative stability, with average prices down by less than GBP 600 over the last three months, Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX